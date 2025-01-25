rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Save
Edit Image
rugcoverlettextile public domainpattern geometricgeometric textiletraditional motifpublic domainvintage paper
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover Instagram post template
Happy passover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571453/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
Snake venom poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073043/blue-and-white-homespun-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
African tribal pattern background, colorful abstract, editable design
African tribal pattern background, colorful abstract, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844701/african-tribal-pattern-background-colorful-abstract-editable-designView license
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074125/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074037/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView license
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074127/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Rolled poster mockup, editable design
Rolled poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11028484/rolled-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074118/coverlet-section-right-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571507/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Wall poster editable mockup
Wall poster editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license