rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
rug patternscolorful shapeswoven patternsfabric patternwovenfabricpatternperson
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Organic comfort baby clothes template for social media, editable text
Organic comfort baby clothes template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20845008/organic-comfort-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Naturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable text
Naturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20868519/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074041/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Naturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable text
Naturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20839926/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089226/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999473/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
Minimal furniture home decor element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994308/minimal-furniture-home-decor-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Book drive Facebook post template
Book drive Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & design
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10723478/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Blue and White Homespun (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073043/blue-and-white-homespun-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Nature-made comfort for your little one template for social media, editable text
Nature-made comfort for your little one template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20855868/png-texture-cuteView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074105/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Donation Facebook post template
Donation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Vintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet - Section of Right Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074118/coverlet-section-right-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license