Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral paintingpublic domain patternspatternartpublic domainpaintingsphotorugCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2938 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074079/coverlet-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLinen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158929/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081214/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseBeige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074077/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543496/png-art-blank-space-blossomView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074072/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074078/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070100/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076634/quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license