Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas decoration, editable festive background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719388/christmas-decoration-editable-festive-backgroundView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Apple cider vinegar label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070140/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Home Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782666/home-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Home blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782668/home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089299/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Film fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074052/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Holiday gifts Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12971225/holiday-gifts-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Winter vibes set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132083/winter-vibes-set-editable-design-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Lotto possibility blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
School open house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513114/school-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074042/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas gift box flat lay, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670969/christmas-gift-box-flat-lay-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12971121/christmas-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Blue Christmas festive border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670440/blue-christmas-festive-border-background-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070088/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license