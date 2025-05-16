rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Save
Edit Image
bordertreeartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphoto
Shopping gift card template
Shopping gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715534/shopping-gift-card-templateView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406857/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416439/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407127/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409525/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407006/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074082/coverlet-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Autumn fox illustration background, digital art editable design
Autumn fox illustration background, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233069/autumn-fox-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border watercolor background, editable design
Leaf border watercolor background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746908/leaf-border-watercolor-background-editable-designView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Hooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Iridescent paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Iridescent paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156994/iridescent-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border blue background, editable tropical design
Leaf border blue background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747008/leaf-border-blue-background-editable-tropical-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Vase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077851/vase-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Travel insurance Instagram post template
Travel insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719393/travel-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border watercolor background, editable tropical design
Leaf border watercolor background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747037/leaf-border-watercolor-background-editable-tropical-designView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Salt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076831/salt-shaker-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416810/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Shawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077025/shawl-plaid-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license