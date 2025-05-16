Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebordertreeartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotoCoverlet - Pine Tree Border (c. 1937) by Eva WilsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3072 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarShopping gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715534/shopping-gift-card-templateView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseLinen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406857/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416439/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLinen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407127/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseMat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409525/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseLinen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15407006/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074082/coverlet-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn fox illustration background, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233069/autumn-fox-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078342/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746908/leaf-border-watercolor-background-editable-designView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075264/hooked-rug-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseIridescent paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156994/iridescent-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseLining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border blue background, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747008/leaf-border-blue-background-editable-tropical-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077851/vase-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719393/travel-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border watercolor background, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747037/leaf-border-watercolor-background-editable-tropical-designView licenseSalt Shaker (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076831/salt-shaker-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416810/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseShawl (Plaid) (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077025/shawl-plaid-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license