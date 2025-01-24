Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchphotoCradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick JacksonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1014 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3406 x 4029 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073559/chair-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseSpoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Batteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseMahogany Cradle (c. 1937) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075759/mahogany-cradle-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070750/settee-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWalnut Cradle (1937) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078015/walnut-cradle-1937-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087522/childs-settee-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSettee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (c. 1940) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065456/desk-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCameo Brooch (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073312/cameo-brooch-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075766/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseCradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrown (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074256/crown-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070591/rocking-settee-cradle-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077318/sofa-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseWooden Cradle (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082352/wooden-cradle-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license