Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain spoonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscreamphotospoonCream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C RomanoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 865 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2954 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseSpoon (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077354/spoon-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Buseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseLadle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498366/coffee-anywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Narcissa Savery" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074422/doll-narcissa-savery-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee drinks, blue aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494971/coffee-drinks-blue-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee drinks, blue aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10989244/coffee-drinks-blue-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseSilver Gravy Spoon (c. 1936) by Joseph Leboithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071211/silver-gravy-spoon-c-1936-joseph-leboitFree Image from public domain licenseCafe coffee png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11158731/cafe-coffee-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseFood styling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597735/food-styling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071777/spoon-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseIce-cream cup mockup element, food product packaging, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193333/ice-cream-cup-mockup-element-food-product-packaging-editable-designView licenseRosary Beads (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086632/rosary-beads-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseNew flavors Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538620/new-flavors-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSpoon (c. 1942) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088692/spoon-c-1942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseIce-cream cup mockup, food product packaging, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079090/ice-cream-cup-mockup-food-product-packaging-customizable-designView licenseWooden Spoon (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082370/wooden-spoon-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseIce-cream spoon mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121336/ice-cream-spoon-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538149/ice-cream-cafe-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDoll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseIce-cream container mockup, food branding, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9121409/ice-cream-container-mockup-food-branding-customizable-designView licenseTabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee drinks, green aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11115580/coffee-drinks-green-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078514/babys-shoe-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseFood vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597716/food-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChoir Rail (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079252/choir-rail-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license