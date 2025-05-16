rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingscreamphotohuman
Sweets poster template, editable text and design
Sweets poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564873/sweets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074155/cream-pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Sweets Instagram post template, editable text
Sweets Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467803/sweets-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075516/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Day of the dead Instagram post template
Day of the dead Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569794/day-the-dead-instagram-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075547/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512923/pink-wedding-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076484/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512619/pink-wedding-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076475/pitcher-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Blown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Blown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077529/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Bakery Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467760/bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Wash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596671/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066234/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter Facebook post template
Happy easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407746/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Silver Pitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071285/silver-pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Sweets Instagram post template, editable text
Sweets Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564875/sweets-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Sweets blog banner template, editable text
Sweets blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564876/sweets-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076444/pitcher-probably-19371938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license