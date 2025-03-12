rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorlacepublic domainpaintingslinenphotocrochet
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596673/crochet-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077938/wall-paper-c-1937-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075702/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Best friends forever, editable story template design
Best friends forever, editable story template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22463247/best-friends-forever-editable-customizable-designView license
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381576/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15318559/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Lace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113767/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162822/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076842/sampler-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable coquette black balloon party design element set
Editable coquette black balloon party design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301265/editable-coquette-black-balloon-party-design-element-setView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner poster template, editable text and design
Craft corner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11585800/craft-corner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Pottery Bank (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Pottery Bank (c. 1937) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076156/pa-german-pottery-bank-c-1937-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145000/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Mat (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075804/mat-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145661/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Hand Woven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075145/hand-woven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144963/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381579/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077046/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner blog banner template, editable text
Craft corner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586328/craft-corner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076980/shaker-dining-room-cupboard-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner Instagram post template, editable text
Craft corner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11006001/craft-corner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
DIY Gift Ideas poster template, editable text and design
DIY Gift Ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588504/diy-gift-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076991/shaker-rug-binding-tapes-c-1937-helen-danaFree Image from public domain license
Craft corner Instagram story template, editable text
Craft corner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586198/craft-corner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076573/printed-linen-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license