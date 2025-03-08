rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Save
Edit Image
floral public domainbird accessoryanimalbirdpatternartwatercolourpublic domain
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059920/crewel-embroidery-19351942-suzanne-chapmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421314/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059917/crewel-embroidery-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568344/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568336/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Wild animal editable design, community remix
Wild animal editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596444/wild-animal-editable-design-community-remixView license
Valance (section) (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Valance (section) (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072263/valance-section-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Gold peacock, editable black background, remixed by rawpixel
Gold peacock, editable black background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8663257/gold-peacock-editable-black-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070201/crewel-embroidered-valance-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Gold peacock clipart, editable Art Nouveau animal, remixed by rawpixel
Gold peacock clipart, editable Art Nouveau animal, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668843/gold-peacock-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Jacobean Embroidery (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066638/jacobean-embroidery-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
Sampler (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076842/sampler-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Gold peacock, black background, editable aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixel
Gold peacock, black background, editable aesthetic design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686241/gold-peacock-black-background-editable-aesthetic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Crewel Embroidery Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Eleanor Cunningham
Crewel Embroidery Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Eleanor Cunningham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065280/crewel-embroidery-chair-seat-c-1936-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Tropical fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520138/tropical-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074158/crewel-embroidered-panel-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076917/section-bed-curtain-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347219/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical paradise Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674111/tropical-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Table Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Table Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072038/table-cover-chenille-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license