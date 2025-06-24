Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonartwatercolourpublic domainfooddrawingpaintingsCrock (1937) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3172 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074190/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074202/crock-probably-19371938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious cookies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596618/delicious-cookies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseGirls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597211/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFish shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074224/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSupport hormone health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597226/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074193/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074201/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074254/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaked with love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596620/baked-with-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075582/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCat cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982565/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074208/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074223/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCake making Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597816/cake-making-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065303/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597208/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075415/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596712/grocery-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065302/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065308/crock-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseTakeaway drinks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874981/takeaway-drinks-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075495/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePastry school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597047/pastry-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075434/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license