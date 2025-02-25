Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchCrock (c. 1937) by Jessica PriceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3171 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074219/crock-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074206/crock-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076132/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074205/crock-probably-19371938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077844/vase-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMug (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075936/mug-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075864/miniature-crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089350/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Bride's Box (c. 1936) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067329/pa-german-brides-box-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074244/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074184/crock-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074227/crock-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSternpiece (c. 1937) by Albert Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077411/sternpiece-c-1937-albert-goldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078011/wallpaper-used-bandbox-covering-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFruit Dish (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074970/fruit-dish-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMarionette (Details) (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075795/marionette-details-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license