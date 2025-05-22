Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartcc0crossdrawingsphotopublic domainsketchsymbolCross (c. 1937) by Ray PriceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2964 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAnxiety Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseDrug Store Figure (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074593/drug-store-figure-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533973/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Petticoat: Details (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072902/babys-petticoat-details-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074724/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588770/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073666/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseHand cream label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494704/hand-cream-label-template-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074505/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licensePraying church editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12137193/praying-church-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licensePraying church editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12137244/praying-church-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseSelf care woman iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517981/self-care-woman-iphone-wallpaperView licenseCast Iron Balcony Rail (c. 1936) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064701/cast-iron-balcony-rail-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15204828/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseCast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064752/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseDecor ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962510/decor-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074708/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662655/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072808/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078249/womans-slippers-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072822/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseIron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066573/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCross (c. 1936) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065333/cross-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseSorry quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600711/sorry-quote-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue iPhone wallpaper, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581784/png-adult-android-wallpaper-artView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license