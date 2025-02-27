rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
cross symbol public domaincrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphoto
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076754/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday service poster template
Palm Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Marquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Marquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075817/marquetry-table-showing-inlay-top-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Sideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Sideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Holy week blog banner template
Holy week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461271/holy-week-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Doors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
China Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
China Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073720/china-plate-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Lawyer consulting Instagram post template
Lawyer consulting Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671306/lawyer-consulting-instagram-post-templateView license
One of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
One of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license