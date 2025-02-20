rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cup Holder (c. 1937) by Irving L Biehn
Save
Edit Image
pipe smokewoodpersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Blooming beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Blooming beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602086/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Irving L Biehn
Cigar Store Indian (1937) by Irving L Biehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073825/cigar-store-indian-1937-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain license
College library poster template, editable text and design
College library poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597185/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075069/green-vase-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079513/crockery-flower-vase-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730487/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Figure: Turk (c. 1938) by Irving L Biehn
Cigar Store Figure: Turk (c. 1938) by Irving L Biehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079277/cigar-store-figure-turk-c-1938-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain license
Reading poster template, editable text and design
Reading poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597209/reading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076812/salt-cellar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Witch throne forest spooky halloween remix, editable design
Witch throne forest spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665062/witch-throne-forest-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073282/cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138646/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView license
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by G L Schafer
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by G L Schafer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083181/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-schaferFree Image from public domain license
Png cloud cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
Png cloud cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542490/png-cloud-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Iridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Iridescent Jar (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075340/iridescent-jar-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597226/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076956/shaker-cupboard-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Menstrual cycle poster template, editable text and design
Menstrual cycle poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475300/menstrual-cycle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Halloween rituals Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween rituals Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472583/halloween-rituals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073370/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Summer drinks poster template
Summer drinks poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073334/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073338/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Halloween rituals poster template
Halloween rituals poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13084974/halloween-rituals-poster-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Female witch casting fantasy remix, editable design
Female witch casting fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663744/female-witch-casting-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Female witch summoning fantasy remix, editable design
Female witch summoning fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664930/female-witch-summoning-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Orange household chores, cleaning supply background, editable design
Orange household chores, cleaning supply background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227201/orange-household-chores-cleaning-supply-background-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601808/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by John Fisk
Candlestick (c. 1937) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648555/brewerys-beer-fest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camilli
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camilli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073348/candlestick-c-1937-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain license