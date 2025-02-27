Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsmugphotocupCup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Irene M BurgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2869 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseSaucer (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070704/saucer-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaving Mug (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070941/shaving-mug-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseCup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074271/cup-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1940) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089368/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseTea time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076501/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271208/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-templateView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1936) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065374/cup-and-saucer-c-1936-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498366/coffee-anywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEconomy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519006/editable-breakfast-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519664/editable-breakfast-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast png element, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512634/editable-breakfast-toast-png-element-food-digital-artView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077512/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519666/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licensePicture Frame (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067848/picture-frame-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519663/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseDress (detail) (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074598/dress-detail-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable breakfast toast, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519029/editable-breakfast-toast-food-digital-artView licenseCup (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065353/cup-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCup (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079530/cup-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Tray (c. 1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077269/silver-tray-c-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain plate, jug mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725810/porcelain-plate-jug-mockup-editable-designView licenseDay Dress (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074286/day-dress-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain license