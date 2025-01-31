Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantartwatercolorpublic domainfoodplatecurtainpaintingsCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace HalpinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3315 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCurtain Tie-back (1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074295/curtain-tie-back-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseTray (1935/1942) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069847/tray-19351942-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076128/pa-german-plate-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076501/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076147/pa-german-plate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseDinner Plate (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074350/dinner-plate-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076079/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSpring reading list blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459998/spring-reading-list-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Gelatin Mold (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076109/pa-german-gelatin-mold-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseSpring break blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459950/spring-break-blog-banner-templateView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082145/vase-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseFestive cookie recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597008/festive-cookie-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Plate (1937) by Paul Lauterbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076163/pa-german-plate-1937-paul-lauterbachFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708148/plant-based-diet-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by David Ellingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076145/pa-german-plate-c-1937-david-ellingerFree Image from public domain license