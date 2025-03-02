Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingsfashionDay Dress (1937) by Irene M BurgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 747 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2456 x 3946 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (detail) (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074598/dress-detail-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Bodice (c. 1940) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085581/childs-bodice-c-1940-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNeckerchief (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075949/neckerchief-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSilver Tray (c. 1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077269/silver-tray-c-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074273/cup-and-saucer-c-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073332/candlestick-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065388/cut-tin-candleholder-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075010/girls-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078164/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078143/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Baby Shirt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076616/quaker-baby-shirt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074708/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license