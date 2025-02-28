rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Curtain Tie-back (1937) by Grace Halpin
Save
Edit Image
public domain moneyartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domaincurtainpaintings
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Curtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Door Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074469/door-knocker-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Lace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075615/lace-collar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView license
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Flower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Lamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158526/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Earrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159157/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView license
Bowl (1938) by Grace Halpin
Bowl (1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078710/bowl-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065380/curtain-tie-back-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Piggy bank png, savings & finance illustration, editable design
Piggy bank png, savings & finance illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808224/piggy-bank-png-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Emile Cero
Firemark (c. 1937) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074832/firemark-c-1937-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Creative ideas money plant, finance remix, editable design
Creative ideas money plant, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162303/creative-ideas-money-plant-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073265/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Creative ideas png money plant, finance remix, editable design
Creative ideas png money plant, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162579/creative-ideas-png-money-plant-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Piggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable design
Piggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823091/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Money bag png, finance illustration, editable design
Money bag png, finance illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121961/money-bag-png-finance-illustration-editable-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license