Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain moneyartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domaincurtainpaintingsCurtain Tie-back (1937) by Grace HalpinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3373 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurtain Tie-back (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074274/curtain-tie-back-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074469/door-knocker-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseLace Collar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075615/lace-collar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licensePaper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower (Lily) (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074902/flower-lily-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076819/salt-cellar-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075658/lamp-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158526/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseEarrings (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074623/earrings-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159157/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licenseBowl (1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078710/bowl-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCurtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065380/curtain-tie-back-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank png, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808224/piggy-bank-png-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074832/firemark-c-1937-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas money plant, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162303/creative-ideas-money-plant-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073265/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseCreative ideas png money plant, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162579/creative-ideas-png-money-plant-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077532/syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823091/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag png, finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121961/money-bag-png-finance-illustration-editable-designView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license