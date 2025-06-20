rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintingsphotocc0
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView license
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Canvas frame mockup, editable product design
Canvas frame mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436683/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Abstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable design
Abstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840426/abstract-shape-sticker-aesthetic-journal-collage-element-set-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077395/stencilled-wall-from-inn-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220218/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071878/stencil-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497297/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077010/shaker-side-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
Abstract art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Windsor Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Windsor Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078212/windsor-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
Picture frame mockup, wall decor, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220228/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView license
Stencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071853/stencilled-ballroom-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
Aesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView license
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
Off-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView license
Baby's Petticoat: Details (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Baby's Petticoat: Details (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072902/babys-petticoat-details-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license