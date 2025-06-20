Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintingsphotocc0Detail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3191 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseDetail of Stencilled Wall (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074336/detail-stencilled-wall-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseWall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436683/canvas-frame-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseStencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract shape sticker, aesthetic journal collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840426/abstract-shape-sticker-aesthetic-journal-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall (From an Inn) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077395/stencilled-wall-from-inn-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220218/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseWall Stencil (From an Inn) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072450/wall-stencil-from-inn-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseStencil Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071878/stencil-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497297/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071865/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077010/shaker-side-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseWall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindsor Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078212/windsor-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, wall decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220228/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decor-editable-designView licenseStencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071853/stencilled-ballroom-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature background, paper collage art in off-white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834089/aesthetic-nature-background-paper-collage-art-off-white-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071870/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseOff-white textured background, trees and nature border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836550/off-white-textured-background-trees-and-nature-border-editable-designView licenseBaby's Petticoat: Details (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072902/babys-petticoat-details-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license