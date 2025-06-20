rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Detail, Front of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074333/detail-side-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074334/detail-side-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073974/confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073289/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074721/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087466/image-cross-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Elementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085786/elementary-school-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dinner Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Dinner Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085625/dinner-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074719/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Detail - Top of Confessional (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074337/detail-top-confessional-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Detail, Side of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Detail, Side of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085633/detail-side-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087490/chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085626/detail-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Iron Grille at Window (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille at Window (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087867/iron-grille-window-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087863/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086365/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087865/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
Baptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087316/baptismal-font-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license