rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dinner Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainfoodplatepaintingsphoto
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Dinner Plate (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Dinner Plate (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074350/dinner-plate-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Saucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076873/saucer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829154/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-templateView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076501/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Cake studio Instagram post template, editable text
Cake studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596648/cake-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Saucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076880/saucer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop poster template
Art & wine workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076506/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074108/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-templateView license
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Baking for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
Baking for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596472/baking-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dinner Tray (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Dinner Tray (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074354/dinner-tray-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Cat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Cat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Cup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Cup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074271/cup-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Cake making Instagram post template, editable text
Cake making Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597816/cake-making-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Server Dish (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Server Dish (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076906/server-dish-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543100/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bread Tray (c. 1937) by Albert Eyth
Bread Tray (c. 1937) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073189/bread-tray-c-1937-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Facebook story template
Thanksgiving dinner Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074222/thanksgiving-dinner-facebook-story-templateView license
Inkwell (c. 1937) by William High
Inkwell (c. 1937) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner blog banner template
Thanksgiving dinner blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074053/thanksgiving-dinner-blog-banner-templateView license
China Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
China Plate (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073720/china-plate-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829123/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Server Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Server Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070740/server-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Plate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070283/plate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596467/healthy-cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Facebook post template
Labor day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824020/labor-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069929/bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower card template
Baby shower card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887544/baby-shower-card-templateView license
Creamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
Creamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license