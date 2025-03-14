Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingskidDoll (c. 1937) by Bertha SempleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 943 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3218 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseNegro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073690/childs-dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity in children Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551614/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082358/wooden-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060129/doll-19351942-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license