Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-semple
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-semple
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-semple
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-design
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallman
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-design
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-towner
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-design
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croe
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-design
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-towner
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-design
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colman
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-design
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-semple
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-design
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-semple
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-design
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-semple
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073690/childs-dress-c-1937-gertrude-lemberg
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-design
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croe
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-design
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bush
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551614/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harris
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-design
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-foster
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-design
Wooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082358/wooden-doll-c-1938-bertha-semple
World art day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Doll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060129/doll-19351942-eugene-croe
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remix
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humes
Children's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-text
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croe