Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetrayflowerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainfoodDinner Tray (c. 1937) by Joseph SudekOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3095 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseDinner Plate (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074350/dinner-plate-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076501/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076506/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePlatter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076500/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseDinner Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074349/dinner-platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSaucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076880/saucer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614289/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaucer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076873/saucer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseFruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074981/fruit-tray-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border frame, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277956/cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-background-designView licenseServer Dish (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076906/server-dish-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Plate (1937) by Paul Lauterbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076163/pa-german-plate-1937-paul-lauterbachFree Image from public domain licenseCactus frame green desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277972/cactus-frame-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFramed Flower Painting (1937) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074958/framed-flower-painting-1937-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220631/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licenseCup (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074271/cup-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510655/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-templateView licenseServer Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070740/server-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by David Ellingerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076145/pa-german-plate-c-1937-david-ellingerFree Image from public domain licenseSimple plate editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12439799/simple-plate-editable-mockupView licenseSoup Tureen (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077322/soup-tureen-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424045/vintage-floral-dish-png-mockup-element-editable-kitchenware-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076147/pa-german-plate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license