rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingdrawingwoman
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073764/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hat Box (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
Hat Box (c. 1937) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075161/hat-box-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074403/doll-cynthia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (1938) by Walter Praefke
Doll (1938) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079632/doll-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
Fashion Doll (c. 1937) by Gwyneth King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074725/fashion-doll-c-1937-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073776/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073751/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male Tea Shop Figure (1937/1941) by David Ramage
Male Tea Shop Figure (1937/1941) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075750/male-tea-shop-figure-19371941-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073749/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license