Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingwomanadultDoll--"Betsy" (c. 1937) by Eugene CroeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3062 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074398/doll-abigail-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery Needlepoint (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074704/embroidery-needlepoint-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseBoy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThree Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079635/doll-donald-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073733/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079619/doll-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDoll (1935/1942) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060129/doll-19351942-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Adeline" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079638/doll-adeline-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073805/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license