rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbedcoffee table
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
White coffee mug mockup, editable design
White coffee mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14826598/white-coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Grille Doors of Wood (c. 1937) by Marius Hansen
Grille Doors of Wood (c. 1937) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075079/grille-doors-wood-c-1937-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541227/picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078274/wooden-bed-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Showroom visit Instagram post template
Showroom visit Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643792/showroom-visit-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ in the Sepulchre (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Christ in the Sepulchre (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073721/christ-the-sepulchre-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Living room sale Facebook post template
Living room sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Stairway Balustrade (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077377/stairway-balustrade-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Dark brown loveseat sofa png mockup element, editable design
Dark brown loveseat sofa png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369268/dark-brown-loveseat-sofa-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Living room interior mockup, editable product design
Living room interior mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369079/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room sofa editable mockup, with bean bag, home interior
Colorful living room sofa editable mockup, with bean bag, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680612/colorful-living-room-sofa-editable-mockup-with-bean-bag-home-interiorView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072938/bandbox-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717898/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088864/dolls-cradle-and-quilt-c-1953-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView license
Challis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Challis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073587/challis-girls-dress-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room editable mockup, home interior
Modern living room editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684744/modern-living-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Living room wall mockup, editable loft interior
Living room wall mockup, editable loft interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915091/living-room-wall-mockup-editable-loft-interiorView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Cushion pillow cover editable mockup
Cushion pillow cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637809/cushion-pillow-cover-editable-mockupView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Stylish sofas Instagram post template
Stylish sofas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443496/stylish-sofas-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074455/doll-furniture-table-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064252/bed-c-1936-otto-hakeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508023/picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license