rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashion
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079619/doll-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065503/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060249/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Wooden Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072665/wooden-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll: "Donald" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079635/doll-donald-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074386/dolls-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license