rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmanpublic domainclothingdrawingadult
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Cast Iron Dobbie (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Cast Iron Dobbie (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064713/cast-iron-dobbie-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078308/wooden-indian-doll-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion png element, 3d remix, editable design
Men's fashion png element, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708027/mens-fashion-png-element-remix-editable-designView license
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076706/rag-doll-billy-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074973/frontiersman-doll-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Cast Iron Dobbie (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Cast Iron Dobbie (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064716/cast-iron-dobbie-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Men's haircut Instagram post template
Men's haircut Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073102/bootjack-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076217/paper-doll-boy-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license