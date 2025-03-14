rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Coach (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotodollwheelantique
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Valentine (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Valentine (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077815/valentine-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll Carriage (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
Doll Carriage (c. 1937) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074442/doll-carriage-c-1937-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView license
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Henri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView license
Model of a Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Model of a Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075916/model-fire-engine-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Doll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Doll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083333/doll-carriage-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Ambulance Carriage Toy (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
Ambulance Carriage Toy (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082478/ambulance-carriage-toy-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView license
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fire Engine (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Fire Engine (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079903/fire-engine-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Toy Coach and Two Horses (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
Toy Coach and Two Horses (c. 1936) by Raoul Du Bois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072164/toy-coach-and-two-horses-c-1936-raoul-boisFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Friends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Friends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23515723/image-star-border-jungleView license
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088712/toy-fire-engine-c-1942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage floral compass, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage floral compass, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237714/png-beige-bloom-blossomView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template
Baby shower poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796487/baby-shower-poster-templateView license
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Secretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884693/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Calash and Horses (c. 1940) by John Hall
Calash and Horses (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089083/calash-and-horses-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807478/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088289/toy-elephant-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807874/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Age of Chivalry" Circus Wagon (c. 1938) by Howard Weld
"Age of Chivalry" Circus Wagon (c. 1938) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078410/age-chivalry-circus-wagon-c-1938-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
Vintage collage with a dog in a yellow coat, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769185/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077054/sheraton-wall-table-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license