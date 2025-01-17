rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotodoll
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596776/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597183/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073289/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596695/nye-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Marble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067080/marble-mosaic-wall-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
Bedtime stories Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596688/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Ada V May
Chest (c. 1936) by Ada V May
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064930/chest-c-1936-ada-mayFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076982/shaker-desk-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license
Take the risk quote Instagram post template
Take the risk quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730124/take-the-risk-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Motivational quote Instagram post template
Motivational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730139/motivational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template
Baby shower poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796487/baby-shower-poster-templateView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license