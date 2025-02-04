rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Sleigh (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Save
Edit Image
paper doll furnitureartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Paper Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076222/paper-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Rocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Rocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070591/rocking-settee-cradle-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Dairy Maid Doll (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074285/dairy-maid-doll-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Settee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070794/settee-couch-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065575/doll-with-bisque-head-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote blog banner template
Pet quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631195/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Bed is calling
Bed is calling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481532/bed-callingView license
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076217/paper-doll-boy-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681030/aesthetic-baby-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065510/doll-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable ripped paper element, Van Gogh's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable ripped paper element, Van Gogh's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927365/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Cat quote blog banner template
Cat quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631184/cat-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Covered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Facebook post template
Clothing donation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985759/clothing-donation-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote blog banner template
Reading & book quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Jointed Dutch Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Jointed Dutch Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061050/jointed-dutch-doll-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Grid notepaper element, editable Van Gogh's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Grid notepaper element, editable Van Gogh's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072850/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072447/walnut-burl-bowl-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Time to donate Facebook post template
Time to donate Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985766/time-donate-facebook-post-templateView license
Shop Figure of Child (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Shop Figure of Child (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077081/shop-figure-child-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Salem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062636/salem-dolls-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Judge Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Judge Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066685/judge-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable ripped paper collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable ripped paper collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057421/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Go-Cart and Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Go-Cart and Doll (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060740/go-cart-and-doll-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license