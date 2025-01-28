Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingwomanadultDolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith TownerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3109 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074386/dolls-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074465/doll-with-china-head-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074402/doll-delight-bates-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Ida Stebbins" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060158/doll-ida-stebbins-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074430/doll-retta-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Rachel" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060147/doll-rachel-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDoll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDoll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Felicia" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060155/doll-felicia-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDoll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll: "Carrie" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060140/doll-carrie-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license