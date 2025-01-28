rawpixel
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074386/dolls-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074465/doll-with-china-head-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074402/doll-delight-bates-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Ida Stebbins" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Ida Stebbins" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060158/doll-ida-stebbins-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074430/doll-retta-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Rachel" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Rachel" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060147/doll-rachel-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Felicia" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Felicia" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060155/doll-felicia-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll: "Carrie" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Carrie" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060140/doll-carrie-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license