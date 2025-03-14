rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsgiraffe
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070892/shaker-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074441/doll-furniture-sideboard-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
Shaker Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Rich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077013/shaker-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Table (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077551/table-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074391/dolls-bed-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597195/christmas-countdown-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Candle Table (c. 1937) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Candle Table (c. 1937) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076954/shaker-candle-table-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751155/wildlife-globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069839/tripod-stand-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693443/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Baker's Table (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
Baker's Table (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072929/bakers-table-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license