Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsgiraffeDoll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen DuncanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3317 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070892/shaker-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll Furniture - Sideboard (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074441/doll-furniture-sideboard-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseTable Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHello December Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseWild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView licenseCandle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseLittle tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCenter Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseLittle tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFootstool (c. 1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licensePa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077013/shaker-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077551/table-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseGolf courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView licenseDoll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074391/dolls-bed-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas countdown Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597195/christmas-countdown-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Candle Table (c. 1937) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076954/shaker-candle-table-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751155/wildlife-globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069839/tripod-stand-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseWild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693443/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView licenseBaker's Table (c. 1937) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072929/bakers-table-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licensePrivate golf course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license