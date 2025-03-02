Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingbluewomanadultDress (c. 1937) by Al CurryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3312 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoat (c. 1937) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCape (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076773/riding-habit-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseGrowth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642074/growth-investing-woman-invest-stocks-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078262/womans-slippers-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChild's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licensePNG Time management, woman holding clock illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642079/png-adult-alarm-clock-blueView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding magnifying glass, editable cogwheel business. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9415389/png-aesthetic-blue-businessView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633316/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074541/dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license