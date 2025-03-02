rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Save
Edit Image
personvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingbluewomanadult
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Riding Habit (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076773/riding-habit-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Growth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable design
Growth Investing, woman invest in stocks collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642074/growth-investing-woman-invest-stocks-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078262/womans-slippers-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
PNG Time management, woman holding clock illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Time management, woman holding clock illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642079/png-adult-alarm-clock-blueView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding magnifying glass, editable cogwheel business. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding magnifying glass, editable cogwheel business. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9415389/png-aesthetic-blue-businessView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633316/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074541/dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license