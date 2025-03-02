Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian women vintage illustrationvictorian illustrationpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingDress (c. 1937) by Lucien VerbekeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 856 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2923 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078658/blue-afternoon-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926350/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseCoat (c. 1937) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseBrown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChild's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cars Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926544/vintage-cars-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license