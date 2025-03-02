rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
White tea label template
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (1935/1942) by Bessie Forman
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Brown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Victorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Vintage cars Instagram post template, editable text
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
