rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Save
Edit Image
fabricpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074505/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075012/girls-dress-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074546/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085706/dress-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license