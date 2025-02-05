Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain fashion illustrepatternplantpersonfruitartwatercolourpublic domainDress (c. 1937) by Frederick JacksonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 991 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3382 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074533/dress-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074573/dress-c-1937-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073684/childs-dress-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseGirls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseMan's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075766/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074371/doll-c-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065757/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074538/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license