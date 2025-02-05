rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Save
Edit Image
public domain fashion illustrepatternplantpersonfruitartwatercolourpublic domain
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074533/dress-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Doris Beer
Dress (c. 1937) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074573/dress-c-1937-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073684/childs-dress-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075766/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abrams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074371/doll-c-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065757/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074538/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license