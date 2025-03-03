rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
White tea label template
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Orange Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixel
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Vintage Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, floral border background, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable…
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Dress (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Vintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Purple Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixel
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Blue Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixel
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Blue Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixel
Child's Dress & Collar (ca.1936) by Roberta Spicer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Orange Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixel
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
