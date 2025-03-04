rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Save
Edit Image
vintage fashion illustration public domainwedding dressfashion illustrationfloral patternjean peszelpatternpersonart
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065760/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Wedding ceremony editable background, vintage flower collage art, remixed media
Wedding ceremony editable background, vintage flower collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7548059/imageView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
, editable design
, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697989/editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697997/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074566/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715607/walter-cranes-valentine-png-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065752/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress with Quilted Petticoat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Dress with Quilted Petticoat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060321/dress-with-quilted-petticoat-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
New year Instagram post template
New year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
Coat (c. 1937) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073926/coat-c-1937-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079228/childs-dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072546/wedding-dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Women's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083403/dress-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license