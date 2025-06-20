Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefabricpatternpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationDress (c. 1937) by Nancy CrimiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3113 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseDress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060322/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085939/girls-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseBall Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065699/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licenseTraveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085727/dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGirl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060701/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable denim pants mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20349965/customizable-denim-pants-mockup-customizable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065776/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseResort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430697/resort-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBoy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073147/boys-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license