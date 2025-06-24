Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingdrawingDress (c. 1937) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3257 x 4067 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDoll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078164/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074575/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074572/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078150/wedding-dress-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll - "Ann Blairs" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065557/doll-ann-blairs-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license