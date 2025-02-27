rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Save
Edit Image
lacepersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E. Humes. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E. Humes. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367663/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074556/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Suit (Costume), (c. 1937) by Mary E. Humes. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Suit (Costume), (c. 1937) by Mary E. Humes. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366690/free-illustration-image-dress-antique-apparelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Vintage white lace dress elegance
Vintage white lace dress elegance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7984792/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Coat (ca. 1937) by Mary E. Humes. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Child's Coat (ca. 1937) by Mary E. Humes. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3360118/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Lingerie collection poster template
Lingerie collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444476/lingerie-collection-poster-templateView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078164/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license