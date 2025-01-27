rawpixel
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Sideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Vintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable design
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
Antique museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Vintage gold picture frame mockup element, editable design
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
High-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
Vintage rectangle picture frame mockup element, editable design
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollo
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
Marquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Aesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decor
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Chest of Drawers (1936) by Florence Choate
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
