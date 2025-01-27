Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurnituremarblepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueDresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2898 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772369/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseWash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772340/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDresser (1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074596/dresser-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433118/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseA Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073976/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765343/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePainted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999306/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable bedroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911730/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997392/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseHigh-boy (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075226/high-boy-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rectangle picture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765444/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Victor F Muollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066247/hadley-chest-c-1936-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999376/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseMarquetry Table: Showing Inlay Top (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075817/marquetry-table-showing-inlay-top-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997388/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseBureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChest of Drawers (1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064950/chest-drawers-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license