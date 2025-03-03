rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
Save
Edit Image
robeartshirtvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
Glow & be strong editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier
Glow & be strong editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079299/image-animal-bird-artView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
It's me time editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier
It's me time editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079300/image-animal-bird-artView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065809/dressing-gown-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Chinese culture poster template and design
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Man's Work Shirt (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075783/mans-work-shirt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template and design
China travel poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and design
Art Deco collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367860/image-rose-flower-artView license
Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
Boy's Dress (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069961/boys-dress-c-1936-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Editable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…
Editable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917129/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-aestheticView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083957/mans-dressing-gown-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441852/hospital-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702045/japanese-woman-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085710/dress-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702060/japanese-woman-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Moon festival poster template
Moon festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12854507/moon-festival-poster-templateView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Traditional Japanese kimono garment
Traditional Japanese kimono garment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491079/kosodeFree Image from public domain license
Moon festival blog banner template
Moon festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12726837/moon-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073649/childs-coat-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage wizard design element set
Editable vintage wizard design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15509123/editable-vintage-wizard-design-element-setView license
Visiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Visiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082144/visiting-gown-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Moon festival Instagram post template
Moon festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12854506/moon-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074546/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Moon festival Instagram story template
Moon festival Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12854511/moon-festival-instagram-story-templateView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073681/childs-dress-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license