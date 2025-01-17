rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dresser (1937) by Dana Bartlett
Save
Edit Image
wood furniturewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073976/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Court Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065260/court-cupboard-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074388/dolls-dresser-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072985/bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli and Eleanor Ruelos
Press Cupboard (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli and Eleanor Ruelos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068071/press-cupboard-c-1936-francis-borelli-and-eleanor-ruelosFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Sewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076922/sewing-cabinet-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license