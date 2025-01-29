rawpixel
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
music boxboxpublic domain musicvintage illustration musical instrumentwoodenwatercolorvintagefurniture
Editable picture frame mockup, living room interior design
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Cartoon partying watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Boxed beats playlist Instagram post template
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Wooden Indian Doll (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
House party Instagram post template, editable text
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Secret Santa party poster template, editable text and design
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
What's your hobby Instagram post template, editable text
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Violin music beige background, entertainment design
Rag Doll "Billy" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Violin music beige background, entertainment design
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keys to John Marshall House (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Doll - "Nancy Lou" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Editable watercolor animal character playing music design element set
Cigar Store Soldier (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Violin music collage element, brown design
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tavern Sign (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Antique painted musical instrument.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Melodeon (c. 1936) by Rex F. Bush. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
