Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesculpture animalornamenthorseanimalwoodenbirdpersonwatercolorEagle (c. 1937) by Frances CohenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3172 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle Figure (c. 1937) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074609/eagle-figure-c-1937-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074777/figurehead-eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074740/figurehead-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseShip's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084589/ships-billethead-from-richard-leaming-c-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083461/figurehead-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074752/figurehead-eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseDavid Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseOrnamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseGargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663591/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseMetal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086347/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOrnamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086440/ornamental-carving-eagle-and-snake-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWooden Chicken (1935/1942) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063927/wooden-chicken-19351942-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775021/horse-riding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075394/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license