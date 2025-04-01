rawpixel
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
sculpture animalornamenthorseanimalwoodenbirdpersonwatercolor
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Eagle Figure (c. 1937) by Gordon Sanborn
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Figurehead: Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Cast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Figurehead: Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Gargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable design
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Ornamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Door Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wooden Chicken (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
Horse riding Instagram post template, editable text
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
