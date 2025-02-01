rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Save
Edit Image
woodenwatercolorvintagefurnituredesignpublic domainillustrationtable
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074605/dulcimer-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Dulcimer (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074606/dulcimer-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979538/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979403/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Mahogany Chair (1937) by Edward L Loper
Mahogany Chair (1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075754/mahogany-chair-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979405/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073527/chair-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979468/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979310/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979460/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Griddlecake Turner and Fork (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Griddlecake Turner and Fork (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075072/griddlecake-turner-and-fork-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979319/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Wooden Fife (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Wooden Fife (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072686/wooden-fife-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale poster template, editable text & design
Furniture sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369798/furniture-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sewing Kit and Spool Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Sewing Kit and Spool Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081429/sewing-kit-and-spool-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hammer Dulcimer
Hammer Dulcimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8020237/hammer-dulcimerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
Locket (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075734/locket-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923584/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Match Holder (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Match Holder (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061216/match-holder-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable rustic photo frame mockup
Editable rustic photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15541301/editable-rustic-photo-frame-mockupView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Desk (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074302/desk-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen decoration poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen decoration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724231/kitchen-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082195/walnut-spool-cabinet-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722492/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Desk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065466/desk-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license