Eagle (c. 1937) by Alice Domey
Eagles Instagram post template
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Spread Eagle on Bible (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Editable eagle bird design element set
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Editable eagle bird design element set
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Editable eagle bird design element set
Finial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Editable eagle bird design element set
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Zabelle Missirian
Editable eagle bird design element set
Carved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Editable eagle bird design element set
Bird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Editable eagle bird design element set
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Editable eagle bird design element set
Bunch of Grapes (c. 1937) by Alice Stearns
Editable eagle bird design element set
Wooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Editable eagle bird design element set
Pilot House Figure (Eagle) (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Fourth of July Instagram post template
Carved Eagle (c. 1942) by Alice Cosgrove
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Match Case for Wall (c. 1938) by Howell Rosenbaum
Editable eagle bird design element set
Stern Decoration (c. 1937) by Jerome Hoxie
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Figurehead: Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Editable eagle bird design element set
Pa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeau
Editable bird wildlife animal forest double exposure design element set
Eagle (c. 1937) by Flora Merchant
Editable eagle bird design element set
Carved Stork (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Eagle (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
